Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Tiffany

This morning tiffany tried to unseat Roman from atop his pedestal in the College of Country Knowledge.

Thomas Rhett is stoked because he will be the latest star to appear in a Budweiser commercial. We had his Dad on last week for Father Day. Who is he? This “Say You Do” singer holds a private pilot license and even owns his own airplane. Who is he? Kellie Pickler will turn 31 on June 28th. She came in sixth when she competed on American Idol but won this reality show competition in 2013. What was it? Tim McGraw and Faith Hill had to build clean water and electricity facilities before they could start construction on their private island home in the Bahamas. McGraw starred in what 2009 film with Sandra Bullock? Miranda Lambert says she’s no fan of the pranks that often happen while you’re on tour. Outside of her solo work, Lambert is also a part of what group with Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley.