Starbucks Introduces Aesthetically Pleasing Summer Frappuccinos

Starbucks’ new summer drink may not be as colorful as the unicorn Frappuccino but I’m betting they’re going to taste a LOT better.

Starbucks is celebrating the first day of summer with TWO new Frappuccinos that are sure to help you cool off.

The first is the Berry Prickly Pear Frappuccino, which totally resembles those strawberry creme candies we used to be so obsessed with back in the earlier 00s.

The second comes on the heels of the pineapple craze – the Mango Pineapple Frappuccino:

The Berry Prickly Pear Frappuccino Crème is made with a mango crème Frappuccino, which is then poured over a strawberry and prickly pear fruit puree and tastes like melon and berries.

The mango crème Frappuccino is poured over a mango pineapple fruit puree and topped with another layer so you’ll get the bold taste of fresh mango, pineapple, and a hint of lime.

Our mouths are watering just thinking about them.

The best part? They’re only 260 calories a piece. However, don’t be fooled – the sweetness is there with 49 grams of sugar in Prickly Pear and 50 grams in Pineapple Mango.

Both drinks can be purchased in stores today and will last a limited time.