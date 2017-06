Ever get stuck behind someone writing a check when you’re at the store?

It feels like forever doesn’t it?

Roman’s Mom is one of those people, so both he and Stylz decided to give her a call and stage an “intervention.”

After the call, we’re all pretty sure that she’s still going to be writing checks LOL!

What other reasons are there to still whip out the checkbook from time to time?

Find out why US99 listeners still have to deal with writing and receiving checks in 2017!