Cam Pens a Loving Note to the LGBTQ Community for Gay Pride Month

As we gear up for the Pride parade this weekend, country star Cam is opening up in a letter for the LGBTQ community for Gay Pride Month.

“When you are just being yourself, your behavior gets categorized as a radical statement, (such an unfair burden to put on you), but I see you living your life anyway,” she writes in Billboard. “The world demands that you ‘identify yourself’ (as if the rest of us have ANY idea who we are?!), and I see you continually rise to the challenge of understanding yourself, loving yourself and gently educating others, even though you never asked to be a teacher.”

She compliments the community for being “some of the humanity’s finest warriors in a war you didn’t start” and praises them for not letting obstacles and people’s opinions break them.

“You shouldn’t have to come out to parents who will act like you murdered someone. You shouldn’t have to explain yourself to any ignorant idiot giving you looks or harassing you. You shouldn’t have had to fight for the legal right to marry the person you love,” she states adamantly. “You shouldn’t have to worry about your safety. But right now, in many places, you are forced to, by people that are too scared to let go of lies they were told.”

The takeaway? “I just wanted to tell you: I love you unconditionally. And I got your back forever. The world is so much brighter with you here.”

Other stars who have penned open letter include Jennifer Lopez and Kacey Musgraves.

See the full letter HERE!