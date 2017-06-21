Fan Asked Faith Hill to Reveal Baby’s Gender During Show in IL

Nowadays, expectant couples are always looking for a new and creative way to announce the sex of their baby.

Many throw gender reveal parties and use balloons, smoke or confetti to reveal if their expecting a baby boy or a baby girl.

One couple decided to be super extra and ASKED Faith Hill to be the bearer of good news.

During her recent tour stop in Moline, IL, couple Vikki and Rodney Kula held up a sign that read, “Will you please tell us boy or girl?”

Hill took notice of the sign and was more than happy to make the announcement.

“Wait, do you want to announce it or do you want me to be the first to know?” Hill asked as the envelope made its way to the stage from the crowd. “Me? Oh my God!”

After a drumroll, Hill announced “it’s A BOY.”

