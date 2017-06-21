Here’s What’s Coming/Leaving Netflix in July

Pretty Little Liars may be coming to an end (someone pass the tissues) but thanks to Netflix, you can watch the whole series since the very beginning.
That means, after we FINALLY find out who A.D is, we can re-watch to see how we missed all the OBVIOUS signs.
Other goodies making their way to the Netflix library include Titanic (more tissues), E.T, and The Land Before Time.
NEW ON NETFLIX IN JULY
July 1:
Titanic
The Originals: Season 4
Free Willy
Disney’s The Mighty Ducks
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1
El Barco: Season 1
The Truth Is in the Stars
Deep Water: Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Hostages (Israel): Season 2
Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang
The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)
Albion: The Enchanted Stallion
Liar’s Dice
Offspring: Season 6
Boat Trip
Mixed Signals
Delicatessen
Caramel
Yours Fatefully: Season 1
The Ultimatum: Season 1
Unriddle II
Unriddle
Yes We Can!: Season 1
Spice Up: Season 1World at Your Feet: Season 1
Emma
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Last Night
Out of Thin Air
Witnesses: Season 2
The Longest Yard
Jackass: Number Two
Punch-Drunk Love
Are We There Yet?
Are We Done Yet?
The Land Before Time
Dad
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
Here Alone
Spawn: The Movie
Code Name: The Cleaner
The Astronaut Farmer
Best in Show
Proof of Life
Matchstick Men
Taking Lives
Police Academy
July 2:
El Chema: Season 1
July 3:
Diamond Cartel
Extraordinary: The Stan Romance Story
July 4:
The Standups: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 5:
iZombie: Season 3
July 6:
Speech & Debate
The Void
Butter
July 7:
Castlevania: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dawn of the Croods: Season 4–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Petunia: Season 2–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)
July 8:
Bad Santa 2
Horse Dancer
July 9:
Lion
July 11:
Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman
Jerry Rocha
July 14:
Friends From College: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
To the Bone–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Chasing Coral–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 15:
Rake: Season 4
West Coast Customs: Season 4
July 17:
Uncertain Glory
Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness
A Cowgirl’s Story
July 18:
Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 3
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
July 20:
Pretty Little Liars: Season 7B
July 21:
Ozark: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Last Chance U: Season 2–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Worst Witch: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 22:
Railroad Tigers
July 24:
Victor
July 25:
Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Monroe Island
July 28:
The Incredible Jessica James–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Daughters of Destiny: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 31:
After The Reality
Checkpoint
Dark Night
Taking Earth
Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 4
LEAVING NETFLIX IN JULY
July 1:
Blazing Saddles
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
Flicka 29/11: Stories in Fragments
Secrets: The Sphinx
Batman
Working Girl
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
An Unmarried Woman
Hello, Dolly!
MacGyver: Seasons 1 – 7
Ghost Whisperer: Seasons 1 – 5
Futurama: Season 6
Day of the Kamikaze
Mystery Files: Hitler
Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci
Nazi Temple of Doom
The Hunt for Bin Laden
The Incredible Bionic Man
History in HD: The Last Bomb
Secrets: A Viking Map?
Secrets: Richard III Revealed
Shuttle Discovery’s Last Mission
Titanic’s Final Mystery
Samurai Headhunters
America’s Secret D-Day Disaster
Black Wings
Blondie’s New York
Bombs, Bullets and Fraud
Death Beach
Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes
American Pie Presents: Beta House
Hugo
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging
While You Were Sleeping
Kate & Leopold
El Dorado
July 3:
The Last Samurai
Two Weeks Notice
July 6:
Los Heroes del Norte: Seasons 1 – 2
July 11:
Opposite Field
July 12:
Sleeping Beauty
Adventures of Pepper and Paula
In the Basement
July 13:
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
July 15:
Lessons for a Kiss
All That Glitters