Here’s What’s Coming/Leaving Netflix in July

Pretty Little Liars may be coming to an end (someone pass the tissues) but thanks to Netflix, you can watch the whole series since the very beginning.

That means, after we FINALLY find out who A.D is, we can re-watch to see how we missed all the OBVIOUS signs.

Other goodies making their way to the Netflix library include Titanic (more tissues), E.T, and The Land Before Time.

NEW ON NETFLIX IN JULY

July 1:

Titanic

The Originals: Season 4

Free Willy

Disney’s The Mighty Ducks

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1

El Barco: Season 1

The Truth Is in the Stars

Deep Water: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Hostages (Israel): Season 2

Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang

The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion

Liar’s Dice

Offspring: Season 6

Boat Trip

Mixed Signals

Delicatessen

Caramel

Yours Fatefully: Season 1

The Ultimatum: Season 1

Unriddle II

Unriddle

Yes We Can!: Season 1

Spice Up: Season 1World at Your Feet: Season 1

Emma

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Last Night

Out of Thin Air

Witnesses: Season 2

The Longest Yard

Jackass: Number Two

Punch-Drunk Love

Are We There Yet?

Are We Done Yet?

The Land Before Time

Dad

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

Here Alone

Spawn: The Movie

Code Name: The Cleaner

The Astronaut Farmer

Best in Show

Proof of Life

Matchstick Men

Taking Lives

Police Academy

July 2:

El Chema: Season 1

July 3:

Diamond Cartel

Extraordinary: The Stan Romance Story

July 4:

The Standups: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 5:

iZombie: Season 3

July 6:

Speech & Debate

The Void

Butter

July 7:

Castlevania: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dawn of the Croods: Season 4–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Season 2–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)

July 8:

Bad Santa 2

Horse Dancer

July 9:

Lion

July 11:

Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman

Jerry Rocha

July 14:

Friends From College: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

To the Bone–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Chasing Coral–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 15:

Rake: Season 4

West Coast Customs: Season 4

July 17:

Uncertain Glory

Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness

A Cowgirl’s Story

July 18:

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 3

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

July 20:

Pretty Little Liars: Season 7B

July 21:

Ozark: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Last Chance U: Season 2–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Worst Witch: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 22:

Railroad Tigers

July 24:

Victor

July 25:

Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Monroe Island

July 28:

The Incredible Jessica James–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Daughters of Destiny: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 31:

After The Reality

Checkpoint

Dark Night

Taking Earth

Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 4

LEAVING NETFLIX IN JULY

July 1:

Blazing Saddles

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

Flicka 29/11: Stories in Fragments

Secrets: The Sphinx

Batman

Working Girl

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

An Unmarried Woman

Hello, Dolly!

MacGyver: Seasons 1 – 7

Ghost Whisperer: Seasons 1 – 5

Futurama: Season 6

Day of the Kamikaze

Mystery Files: Hitler

Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci

Nazi Temple of Doom

The Hunt for Bin Laden

The Incredible Bionic Man

History in HD: The Last Bomb

Secrets: A Viking Map?

Secrets: Richard III Revealed

Shuttle Discovery’s Last Mission

Titanic’s Final Mystery

Samurai Headhunters

America’s Secret D-Day Disaster

Black Wings

Blondie’s New York

Bombs, Bullets and Fraud

Death Beach

Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes

American Pie Presents: Beta House

Hugo

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging

While You Were Sleeping

Kate & Leopold

El Dorado

July 3:

The Last Samurai

Two Weeks Notice

July 6:

Los Heroes del Norte: Seasons 1 – 2

July 11:

Opposite Field

July 12:

Sleeping Beauty

Adventures of Pepper and Paula

In the Basement

July 13:

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

July 15:

Lessons for a Kiss

All That Glitters