LOOK: New Kip Moore “Slowheart” Album Has A Tracklist Now!

Kip Moore has been in my Top 3 artists since I heard “Something ‘Bout A Truck” and “Beer Money” way back when. His presence and grit and passion on stage are matched by no one.

We can’t wait to see him back for our US*99 Windy City Smokeout as our Saturday night headliner July 16th.

Sooooooo excited that his 3rd studio album now has a name (!) and we get 13 songs (Kip co-wrote 11 of them)! It’ll be out September 8th >>>>>>

1. Plead the Fifth

2. Just Another Girl

3. I’ve Been Around

4. Fast Women

5. Bitter Sweet Company

6. Sunburn

7. More Girls Like You

8. The Bull

9. Blonde

10. Good Thing

11. Last Shot

12. Try Again

13. Guitar Man