Nashville Know-It-All: Carrie Underwood Doesn’t Let Internet Criticism Bug Her

June 21, 2017 7:34 AM
Carrie Underwood has her fitness clothing line and that’s opened her up to some criticism on the internet!

In fact, you won’t believe what some people are saying to her!

Crazy thing is, Carrie Underwood is letting it bring her down!

Becca, our Nashville Know-It-All explains why Underwood wishes she could go back and tell her younger self not to sweat what people say on social media!

Becca also talks to the guys of Old Dominion about how Bigfoot got connected to their latest single “No Such Thing As A Broken Heart.”

