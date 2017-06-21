CONCERT WEBCAST: Watch Jacob Davis  LIVE from US*99 HERE

Thomas Rhett’s Third Album is Coming This Fall

June 21, 2017 3:12 PM
Filed Under: Thomas Rhett

Summer may have just started but this news has us looking forward to the fall!

Thomas Rhett just revealed that he’s planning to drop his THIRD studio album when the weather cools down a bit.

Rhett made the announcement while headlining Country Jam 2017.

He did give too much detail but did reveal that one song “Life Changes” would appear on the 2015 follow up album.

The song is about his daughter, Willa Gray, who he and wife Lauren adopted from Uganda earlier this year.

Seriously waiting impatiently for this.

At least we have his performance at LakeShake to hold us over!

