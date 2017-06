Sometimes kids like to watch or listen to stuff over and over.

As a parent you can’t get away from it!

Sure, the Daniel Tiger song is cute the first time around….

…..but not so much the 1001 time.

That’s what Roman is dealing with in his house.

For Stylz it’s his 14 year old stepson’s hip hop music!

Stylz and Roman aren’t alone in this one either!

Check out what these US99 listeners are sick of hearing….