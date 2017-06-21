VIDEO: Fan Causes Traffic Jam To Pose For Selfie With The Rock

CONCERT WEBCAST: Watch Jacob Davis  LIVE from US*99 HERE

June 21, 2017 4:58 PM By Kasper

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the coolest people on this planet… always inspiring with his social media and just straight up hilarious. The way he handled this fan was awesome!

Yeah but sometimes traffic is just gonna have to wait to make fans happy 😉 I was driving in my pick up truck after work and my guy here pulled up beside me, recognized me and started freaking out. I rolled the passenger window down to say hello and then he REALLY freaked out. Jumped out of his rig and came around to my side where he stood in the oncoming traffic lane. He said, "Holy shit Rock you're my hero, can I take a picture with you?" I said yeah man but let's pull over to the side and .. before I could even finish he was gone like a flash, "Hold on let me get my phone".. The light's turned green and now cars are coming towards him and driving around him. Not one car was beeping their horn because I'm sure they thought some road rage was going down. No rage, just some big, brown, bald tattooed man in his pick up truck taking selfies in traffic. This dude put a grateful smile on my face and got a big ass laugh outta me as well. Besides the traffic jam we caused and his ass almost getting hit by oncoming traffic, making fans like this happy will always be the best part of fame. Thanks dude for making my day. 🤙🏾 #INeedDarkerWindowTint #GreatestFansInTheWorld

