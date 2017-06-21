WATCH: Kacey Musgraves Connects with Late Grandmother on “Hollywood Medium”

Kacey Musgraves is the latest guest on Tyler Henry’s Hollywood Medium.

In a sneak peek from the episode, the country star is shocked when Henry keeps saying “house fire.”

“For him to pick up on that was really important for me,” she said explaining that her grandmother died in a house fire.

“I want to know what happened ’cause she called 911 and said, ‘Hey, my bed is on fire. My electrical blanket, there was a malfunction or something.’ And then she just didn’t get out, she didn’t make it out. We don’t know if she went back in to get something or to get her dogs, or maybe she just got disoriented,” she says. “We just don’t really know and there’s a lot of unanswered questions there,” she told him.

Will Henry be able to get those answers for her? Will she connect with her late grandmother?

Check out the clip below: