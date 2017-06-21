CONCERT WEBCAST: Watch Jacob Davis  LIVE from US*99 HERE

What’s Trending: Javi Baez Is Taking It All Off For ESPN Magazine!

June 21, 2017 6:38 AM
Filed Under: allergy, baseball, body issue, chicago cubs, equiptment, ESPN Magazine, Hockey, Javier Baez, medication, MLB, naked, nhl

Ladies, if you’ve ever wondered what the Chicago Cubs Javier Baez looks like under his uniform, you wait has ended!

Baez is one of the athletes features, minus his clothes, in this year’s “Body” issue of ESPN Magazine.

It’ll be out at the start of July, but if you can’t wait, here’s a sneak peek:

While that’s good news there’s some potentially bad news for one of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Marian Hossa may have to retire because of an allergy.

So just what is he allergic too?

Well, it’s his hockey equipment!

Apparently he takes medications to control it, but you can only take the meds for so long!

