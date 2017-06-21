What’s Trending: Javi Baez Is Taking It All Off For ESPN Magazine!

Ladies, if you’ve ever wondered what the Chicago Cubs Javier Baez looks like under his uniform, you wait has ended!

Baez is one of the athletes features, minus his clothes, in this year’s “Body” issue of ESPN Magazine.

It’ll be out at the start of July, but if you can’t wait, here’s a sneak peek:

While that’s good news there’s some potentially bad news for one of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Marian Hossa may have to retire because of an allergy.

So just what is he allergic too?

Well, it’s his hockey equipment!

Apparently he takes medications to control it, but you can only take the meds for so long!