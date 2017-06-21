Would You Eat Pizza Flavored Ice Cream?

No, this isn’t some cruel joke… someone did actually invent pizza flavored ice cream.

Now usually, I’m a fan of anything pizza flavored. I’m also a fan of ice cream… in many flavors.

However, I cannot say that it’s okay to make PIZZA FLAVORED ICE CREAM. Those two things, should never, and I mean never, be combined.

Yet, Little Baby’s Ice Cream in Philadelphia did just that, posting a picture of their new flavor on Instagram.

The light orange ice cream is being sold in the store and contains “tomato, basil, oregano, salt and garlic.”

Would you EAT this food creation? Or would you say pass and run out as quickly as possible?