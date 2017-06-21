CONCERT WEBCAST: Watch Jacob Davis  LIVE from US*99 HERE

Would You Eat Pizza Flavored Ice Cream?

June 21, 2017 3:18 PM
Filed Under: ice cream, Pizza

No, this isn’t some cruel joke… someone did actually invent pizza flavored ice cream.

Now usually, I’m a fan of anything pizza flavored. I’m also a fan of ice cream… in many flavors.

However, I cannot say that it’s okay to make PIZZA FLAVORED ICE CREAM. Those two things, should never, and I mean never, be combined.

Yet, Little Baby’s Ice Cream in Philadelphia did just that, posting a picture of their new flavor on Instagram.

The light orange ice cream is being sold in the store and contains “tomato, basil, oregano, salt and garlic.”

Would you EAT this food creation? Or would you say pass and run out as quickly as possible?

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live