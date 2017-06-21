Your Chicken Obsession Is About to Make a Dent in Your Paycheck

Your chicken might be more expensive than a fancy steak soon.

The demand for chicken is insanely high in the US and breeders are realizing that they’re having trouble keeping up.

According to the Wall Stree Journal, approximately 750 million birds are needed a MONTH.

Breeders are being forced to produce meat faster, but their process may actually be jeopardizing meat production.

By overfeeding and mating large roosters with large hens, chickens have lost their interest in reproducing.

Scientists say that the fall in fertility is caused by a decreased libido, which basically equates to the chickens being TOO FULL and TOO TIRED to reproduce.

A shortage is not only bad for chicken lovers in the US but also for those trying to eat healthy and on a budget.

It would even affect disadvantaged countries who rely on the cheap meats.

Would you be able to give up chicken if prices skyrocketed/there was less available?