Kelly Clarkson Helps Fan Pull Off Epic Proposal Backstage

Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this.

Kelly Clarkson is one heck of a matchmaker.

When she heard one of her fans wanted to propose to his boyfriend, she brought them both backstage.

Self-proclaimed Kelly fan Alex Malerba convinced security to let him chat with Kelly for a few minutes and told her, “‘My boyfriend is out here and I was planning on proposing to him and I want you to help.'” And she was like, ‘You should have told me! I would have done it during the show’ and I was like, ‘Well he’s out there. Can I go get him and we can do that now?’ And she was like, ‘Yes we are gonna do it. We aren’t waiting another minute!'”

They brought back Justin, who really though it was just a casual meet and greet with Ms. Clarkson.

Then, much to Justin’s surprise, Alex got down on one knee.

He captured the whole thing – even Kelly’s excitement – on video and shared it on Instagram.

“Asking the love of my life to marry me in front of the one and only @kellyclarkson was an amazing moment!!!! HE SAID YES,” he captioned it.

Alex says that Kelly is 100% invited to the wedding but he really hopes she’ll officiate.

Congrats!