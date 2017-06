Florida Georgia Line has done debuts with The Backstreet Boys, Nelly and The Chainsmokers in the past and they aren’t done yet.

Their next collaboration will be with pop singer Bebe Rexha for a song that will be on her next album.

They’ll also posted some studio pics on Instagram of them working with Jason DeRulo as well!

Becca, our Nashville Know-It-All also has the inside scoop on Little Big Town’s new line of wine and how the group was hands on when it came to it’s creation!