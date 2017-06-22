CONCERT WEBCAST: Watch Jacob Davis  LIVE from US*99 HERE

Oreo Candy Canes Will Be Your New Christmas Tree Decoration

June 22, 2017 2:46 PM
Filed Under: Oreo

You may be enjoying your Oreo ice cream but come winter, you’ll be munching on Oreo candy canes!

Candy Hunting announced that Oreo Cookies & Creme Candy Canes will be a thing this holiday season.

“Christmas preview: New Oreo Cookies & Creme candy canes! I highly doubt these will taste like Oreos, but hey, why not brand everything with Oreo to boost sales,” they wrote on an Instagram photo.

Not everyone is a fan of the idea but those who are hope that they aren’t peppermint flavored Oreo’s!

Candy canes are taking on a whole new meaning this Christmas, that’s for sure.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live