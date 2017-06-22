United Airlines Wants to Win Back Customers With Deep Dish Pizza

After several snafu’s this year, United Airlines is doing everything it can to repair their image.

That apparently involves serving up Chicago-style food on their flights.

United Airlines will reportedly begin selling deep dish pizza in their economy cabins on flights that depart the US or Mexico.

According to an airline spokesperson, a spinach and garlic pizza will be ” prepared and served in our skillet dish to help the cheese brown and keep the crust crispy.”

One slice will cost you $9.99 on board or you can go for the beer and pizza combo (Miller Lite) for $13.99.

I’ll be honest, I’ve never really craved a deep dish pizza on my flight but if those smells are wafting through the cabin, I’ll probably cave and order it.

There is currently no word on whether a local pizzeria will be providing the pies but I’m sure we’re all curious to see if the pizza will actually taste like Chicago deep dish or if it’ll be some kind of cheap knockoff.

Don’t let us down United.