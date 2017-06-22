What’s Trending: Why George Clooney Is A Billion Dollars Richer

George Clooney has two new twins at home and a billion dollars more in his bank account!
He just sold a tequila company that he started with a friend for a billion bucks!
It was started as sort of a joke 4 years ago and now it’s worth that much! Wow!
Also…
If you own a Jimmy Butler Chicago Bulls T-shirt or jersey, today may be your last chance to wear it!
There’s rumors floating around that he may be traded before tonight’s NBA Draft!
Butler is a HUGE country music fan and it would stink to see him not in a Bulls jersey anymore!