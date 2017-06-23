It’s Roman VS. Becca Round 2 In The College Of Country Knowledge!

Becca, our Nashville Know It All is in studio today because it’s Lakeshake weekend here at US99!

The last time she was here, she DEFEATED Roman in the College of Country Knowledge!

Obviously, Roman wanted his rematch….which happened this morning!

Who won?

Who lost?

Take a listen and find out!

This singer dropped from #1 on Forbes 100 Highest Paid celebs list all the way to #49. She made $170 million last year but only 44 million this year. Who was it? These two singers have hosted the CMA Awards together for several years and will be back for this year’s event on November 8th. Who are they? This singer’s already has two daughters wife his ex-wife but is expecting a son with current wife and says he can’t wait to be able to do guy things with him. Who is it? Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini will host this year’s CMA Fest special that airs on ABC in August. Last year Rhett was also the host but with this country singer. Who was it? This artist picked up the CMA New Artist of the Year in 2016 and won a Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance. Who is she?