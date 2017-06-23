My #LakeShake Pro Tips To Survive All Weekend!

Year 3 of #LakeShake is finally here and I’ve put together some last-minute tips to ensure you survive it & Northerly Island without a scratch:
- Bring sunscreen
- Make sure your phone is charged 100% before you leave the house
- Hydrate every other cocktail / beer!
- Bring a hat!
- Get ready to lose your voice singing & screaming every night (thus the hydration)!
- Don’t forget cash
Julie adds: a drawstring backpack & a frozen bottle of water to keep you chill!
Valerie adds: baby wipes!
What can you add to this list?