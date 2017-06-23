Follow Us on Social Media @US995 For This Weekend's #LAKESHAKE Coverage

My #LakeShake Pro Tips To Survive All Weekend!

June 23, 2017 11:43 AM By Drew Walker ::: #OnTheJob
Filed Under: checklist, lake shake, Northerly Island, sunscreen

Year 3 of #LakeShake is finally here and I’ve put together some last-minute tips to ensure you survive it & Northerly Island without a scratch:

  • Bring sunscreen
  • Make sure your phone is charged 100% before you leave the house
  • Hydrate every other cocktail / beer!
  • Bring a hat!
  • Get ready to lose your voice singing & screaming every night (thus the hydration)!
  • Don’t forget cash

Julie adds: a drawstring backpack & a frozen bottle of water to keep you chill!
Valerie adds: baby wipes!

What can you add to this list?

