Nashville Know-It-All: Jason Aldean & His Wife Are On A Baby-Moon!

June 23, 2017 7:29 AM
So have you ever heard of a baby-moon?

It’s kind of like a honeymoon, but you do it just before your child is born.

That’s what Jason Aldean and wife Brittany Kerr are on in Bermuda right now.

Since you and I can’t afford to do something like that, you can get all the details from Becca, our Nashville Know-It-All and see all the pictures of Jason Aldean’s Instagram!

Speaking of Jason Aldean…

He’s going to be a Dad for the third time with this child, so he has a lot of the first time Dad’s in country music asking him for advice.

Check out what he’s been telling them…

