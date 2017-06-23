Top 5 Best Southern Brunch Spots to Fuel You Up for LakeShake!

We’ve all been there. You’re feeling groggy after a late night of music and have an entire day of LakeShake staring right at you!

Want to know the best way to get re-energized and leave your stomach happy? Eat a big freaking brunch!

Here’s a list of five fantastic country brunch spots to help you refuel.

1.Bub City (435 N. Clark St.)

Country-Western themed bar serving up delicious BBQ/American comfort food. You’ll have a country ole time here munching on BBQ Brisket Nachos, Biscuits & Gravy and Cinnamon Sticky Buns. Our mouth’s are watering just thinking about it.

2. Old Crowe Smokehouse (149 W Kinzie St)

Giving you that true Nashville feel at Old Crowe. Hydrate with some Bloody Mary’s and fill those stomach’s with Pulled Pork Sandwiches or Memphis Tacos.

3. Houndstooth Saloon (3369 N Clark St)

Houndstooth Saloon is described as an “Alabama-centric country bar with honky-tonk music, 40-ounce beers & Southern-influenced menu.” Need we say more?

4. Big Jones (5347 N Clark St)

This Southern restaurant delivers some of the best Southern cuisine in the city plus it has a pretty impressive whiskey and bourbon menu! Cornbread muffins anyone?

5. Luella’s Southern Kitchen (4609 N Lincoln Ave)

The family recipes bring a true taste of the South. Plus it’s BYOB! The Brown Sugar and Bourbon French Toast is to die for. (Don’t die, you still need to make it to LakeShake!)