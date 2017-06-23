What’s Trending: Jimmy Butler Is No Longer A Member Of The Chicago Bulls!

We told you that this was gonna happen!

Jimmy Butler’s days as a Chicago Bull have officially come to an end.

He was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves yesterday!

He didn’t come cheap though.

While the Timberwolves got Butler, The Bulls got a better Draft pick and two other players!

Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn are headed to Chicago!

One good thing for Jimmy Buckets is that he’ll be reunited with former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau, who heads up the Timberwolves now.

But wait till you hear where Butler was when he found out he was headed to Minnesota…