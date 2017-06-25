Tickets Are Going Fast For PAWS Chicago’s 15th Annual Beach Party!

Sarah McDonald of PAWS Chicago called up Laura Taylor to chat about their 15th annual Beach Party, which happens on Thursday, July 20th at Castaways on North Avenue Beach!

Mark your calendar for Thursday, July 20th for PAWS Chicago’s 15th annual Beach Party, the most fun charity event you’ll ever attend! It’s all happening at Castaways on North Avenue Beach (1603 N. Lake Shore Drive) starting at 6:00 PM until 10:30 PM. And when we say “party,” we mean PARTY!

You’ll enjoy a beachfront dinner, cocktails, music, and dancing. Plus, a photo booth, a caricaturist, and some amazing live and silent auction prizes!

This is one of Chicago’s largest dog-friendly social gatherings so bring your dog, too! Dogs will enjoy a doggy dinner buffet and doggy ice cream. Plus, they can relax at the Paradise 4 Paws dog spa and play in the splash pools or get a pawdicure!

Tickets are on sale now at pawschicago.org/beachparty. Remember, all the funds raised benefit the lifesaving programs of PAWS Chicago, a no-kill animal shelter dedicated to saving pets! In 2016, PAWS found homes for more than 5,000 dogs and cats. They also performed well over 17,000 spay and neuter surgeries helping to control the pet population. They’ve recently announced plans to expand their medical center to save even more animals, too! Learn more about PAWS at pawschicago.org.

