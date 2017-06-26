Happy 20th Anniversary ‘Harry Potter’ – Here’s How You Can Celebrate!

The day Harry Potter was revealed to the world was the day that none of us were ever the same.

J.K Rowling has been thanking fans on Twitter but really, it’s really us who should be thankful.

20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It's been wonderful. Thank you.#HarryPotter20 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2017

When she dropped that first book on June 26, 1997, the world as we know it changed; it became a little more magical.

When we received our “official” letters from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, we went on adventures, fought battles and made friendships beyond our wildest dreams.

Harry bonded us forever and muggles have been finding ways to repay him with movies, merchandise and even a replica of the Wizarding World at Universal Orlando.

Want to be more involved in today’s celebrations? Here’s what you can do from the comfort of your own home:

You can head over to Twitter and share your memories and experiences with Harry Potter by using the hashtag #HarryPotter20.

You can head over to Pottermore, sign up for an account and then take a quiz to be sorted into one of the four houses by the always witty sorting hat. Want to know what mine was? Find out HERE!

If you haven’t visited Universal Studios in either Orlando or California, you need to go buy tickets now because it is seriously the best thing. You can fly yours broomstick around Hogwarts, take a ride on the Hogwarts Express, chose a wand at Olivanders, drink Butterbeer in Diagon Alley and so much more. Christmas seems like the perfect time to visit honestly!

Get ready for the next installment of Harry Potter movies. Warner Bros. has given the green light for a fan-made movie focusing on Voldemort’s origins. Trailer HERE!

Re-read the Cursed Child because Harry and friends as adults is pretty entertaining. (Here are some thoughts I had while reading it!)

If you’re an Android user, use Google assistant to cast some spells. Turn on your phone’s flashlight by saying “OK Google” followed by “Lumos”. “Nox” will shut it off. You can also use “Silecnio” to put your phone on silent.