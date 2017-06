How good are Thomas Rhett’s diaper changing skills?

Stylz and Roman put him to the test backstage at this past weekend’s Windy City Lake Shake!

In case you didn’t know, Thomas just adopted a daughter named Willa and his wife is pregnant with another child too!

BTW-What did Thomas get for his first Father’s Day?

Stylz and Roman find out!

They also got Thomas’ side of a story his Dad told Stylz and Roman recently about very young Rhett, Barney The Dinosaur and some mixed up lyrics!