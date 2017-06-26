Keith Urban Shares Sweet Anniversary Message to Nicole Kidman

By Annie Reuter

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are the definition of relationship goals. The couple celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Sunday (June 25) and Urban shared several pictures as well as a sweet message to his wife on Instagram.

“Happy Anniversary Babygirl. Eleven years and you still feel like my girlfriend!!!” he captions a photo of Kidman hugging his neck.

Kidman also shared her love for the country crooner on Facebook. The actress posted a photo of their wedding day writing, “11 years of love that I thank God for every day. I love you Keith Lionel more and more. Happy anniversary.”

The couple met in 2005 and married the following year. They are the parents of daughters Sunday, 8, and Faith, 6. While their relationship seems like one for the storybooks, Kidman admits that she didn’t think Urban was interested when they first met.

“I remember thinking I had such a crush on him and he wasn’t interested in me. He didn’t call me for four months,” she said during a visit with The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We’re here now and it’s all good. We don’t need to hash up all that stuff.”