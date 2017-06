As the parent of a toddler, this is really, really scary!

Dierks Bentley told Becca, our Nashville Know-It-All about how his 3 year old son Knox broke his arm falling off the top bunk of a bunk bed recently!

So what was the worst part of Dierks?

He says it was watching doctors reset the arm while in the Emergency Room!

Now poor little Knox has to wear a cast all summer! Ugh!