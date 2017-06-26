Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Amy From Crestwood

Roman’s tired from a weekend full of Windy City Lake Shake.
Will that give Amy from Crestwood the upper hand in their battle for supremacy in Roman’s College of Country Knowledge this morning?
- This singer, who has been a judge on the show’s Nashville Star, Clash of the Choirs, and The Voice, turned 41 on June 18th. Who is he?
- Before forming a band, Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott were a construction worker, an accountant and part of their family band. What is the name of the group they’re all a part of now?
- When he was asked what country star he’d like to challenge to a drinking contest….Luke Combs said it would be this “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer. Who was he talking about?
- Brantley Gilbert is having a new tour bus built to accommodate his upcoming baby…which is due in November. Gilbert wrote the songs “My Kinda Party” and “Dirt Road Anthem” for what artist?
- Shania Twain claims her upcoming album “Now” was almost produced by the late singer Prince. Many of her previous albums were produced by her famous music producer ex-husband. What’s his name?