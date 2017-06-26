Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Amy From Crestwood

June 26, 2017 7:57 AM
Roman’s tired from a weekend full of Windy City Lake Shake.

Will that give Amy from Crestwood the upper hand in their battle for supremacy in Roman’s College of Country Knowledge this morning?

BTW-If you want to try and see if you have what it takes, email Mornings@US99.com!

  1. This singer, who has been a judge on the show’s Nashville Star, Clash of the Choirs, and The Voice, turned 41 on June 18th.  Who is he?
  2. Before forming a band, Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott were a construction worker, an accountant and part of their family band.  What is the name of the group they’re all a part of now?
  3. When he was asked what country star he’d like to challenge to a drinking contest….Luke Combs said it would be this “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer.  Who was he talking about?
  4. Brantley Gilbert is having a new tour bus built to accommodate his upcoming baby…which is due in November.  Gilbert wrote the songs “My Kinda Party” and “Dirt Road Anthem” for what artist?
  5. Shania Twain claims her upcoming album “Now” was almost produced by the late singer Prince.  Many of her previous albums were produced by her famous music producer ex-husband.  What’s his name?
  1. Blake Shelton
  2. Lady Antebellum
  3. Miranda Lambert
  4. Jason Aldean
  5. Mutt Lange
