‘The Voice’ Season 13 Will Premiere on…

Who is ready for more of The Voice?

The 13th season will return on September 25 with Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and the newly-added Jennifer Hudson.

Shelton and Levine have sat firmly in their seats since the show began in 2011. Miley is returning for a second season and Hudson is the fresh face the show needed.

The coaching seats have, for the most part, rotated to include artists of different genres: Christina Aguilera, Usher, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams have all made their mark on the series.

Kelly Clarkson will be taking on season 14, replacing Miley and Shelton says that’s seriously a blessing.

“I used to think that Miley Cyrus would be the person that talks the most ever in the history of this show,” Shelton tells Entertainment Tonight. “Now that they brought in Kelly Clarkson. Oh. My. God. Thank God they’re at least on different seasons because my ears would fall off of my head. There would be no oxygen left in the room. Neither one of them could stop talking.”