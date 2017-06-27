“Eric & Jessie” Returns For Season 3 This Fall

They’re baaaaack!

Eric & Jessie is officially returning for a third series.

E! made the announcement Tuesday morning, revealing that the new season will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 6!

“Eric and I are very excited to be back for a third season of our show,” Jessie said in a statement today. “We are all about family, fun and sharing the love. I know our fans are going to enjoy watching this new chapter of our lives.”

The new season will show how Eric and Jessie’s lives have changed since welcoming their daughter Vivianne and son Eric Jr and show how Jessie’s been juggling her music career, her hosting duties and expanding her businesses when Eric unexpectedly changes football teams and signs with the Tennessee Titans.”

“The Deckers discuss what the future holds as they embark on this new journey and focus on laying their roots in Nashville,” the statement continues. “On the heels of her recent wedding, Jessie’s sister Sydney has even more exciting times ahead as she and her new husband prepare to welcome their first child together.

The show first premiere in September of 2014.