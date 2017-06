Rascal Flatts loves a good Portillo’s Italian Beef sandwich.

So, when Stylz and Roman found out that they’d be speaking with them backstage Sunday at the US99 Country Lake Shake Festival, they made sure to have some on hand to help break the ice!

It must have worked!

Rascal Flatts joked about the comparisons that people make between them and Dan and Shay, how it feels to have made 10 albums (so far!), their Las Vegas residency and more!