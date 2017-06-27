Nashville Know-It-All: How Did Australian Born Keith Urban Become A US Citizen?

Keith Urban holds dual citizenship not just in his home country of Australia but in the US as well.
How did that come to be?
Did he have a plan?
Surprisingly, no!
He told our Nashville Know-It-All Becca about his desire to do so, but he didn’t have a specific plan on how to do it!
Then after a trip to the US and a visit to Nashville…
Also…
Ever lose a pretty embarrassing bet?
That’s what happened to Dierks Bentley recently.
But he’s a man of his word and paid the bet off!
What was it?
Becca has all the details below…