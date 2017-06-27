Nintendo Just Announced The SNES Classic, Complete With 21 Throwback Games

Remember during the holidays 2016 these were SO HARD to get? I mean, it was insane! Long lines, people charging upwards of $1000 online for them, out of stock everywhere… but now they have officially been discontinued and will no longer make them! Nintendo’s NES classic was such a smash hit that they’re evolving from the 8-bit throwback to the 16-bit younger brother. Like the NES Classic, the Super Nintendo comes loaded with Star Fox and 20 more games, including the following:

Contra III: The Alien Wars ™

Donkey Kong Country ™

EarthBound ™

Final Fantasy III

F-ZERO ™

Kirby ™ Super Star

Kirby’s Dream Course ™

The Legend of Zelda ™ : A Link to the Past™

Mega Man® X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox ™

Star Fox ™ 2

Street Fighter® II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV ™

Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts®

Super Mario Kart ™

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars ™

Super Mario World ™

Super Metroid ™

Super Punch-Out!! ™

Yoshi’s Island™

SNES Classic drops on Sept. 29 at a retail price of $79.99 and you can buy it direct from Nintendo.