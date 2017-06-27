Nintendo Just Announced The SNES Classic, Complete With 21 Throwback Games

Remember during the holidays 2016 these were SO HARD to get? I mean, it was insane! Long lines, people charging upwards of $1000 online for them, out of stock everywhere… but now they have officially been discontinued and will no longer make them! Nintendo’s NES classic was such a smash hit that they’re evolving from the 8-bit throwback to the 16-bit younger brother. Like the NES Classic, the Super Nintendo comes loaded with Star Fox and 20 more games, including the following:
- Contra III: The Alien Wars™
- Donkey Kong Country™
- EarthBound™
- Final Fantasy III
- F-ZERO™
- Kirby™ Super Star
- Kirby’s Dream Course™
- The Legend of Zelda™: A Link to the Past™
- Mega Man® X
- Secret of Mana
- Star Fox™
- Star Fox™ 2
- Street Fighter® II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
- Super Castlevania IV™
- Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts®
- Super Mario Kart™
- Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars™
- Super Mario World™
- Super Metroid™
- Super Punch-Out!! ™
- Yoshi’s Island™
SNES Classic drops on Sept. 29 at a retail price of $79.99 and you can buy it direct from Nintendo.
Super Mario World, Earthbound, Star Fox 2 + 18 more games? Now you’re playing with super power! #SNESClassic launches 9/29. pic.twitter.com/BPPGjpskPT
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 26, 2017