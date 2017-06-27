Nintendo Just Announced The SNES Classic, Complete With 21 Throwback Games

June 27, 2017 6:03 PM By Kasper

Remember during the holidays 2016 these were SO HARD to get? I mean, it was insane! Long lines, people charging upwards of $1000 online for them, out of stock everywhere… but now they have officially been discontinued and will no longer make them! Nintendo’s NES classic was such a smash hit that they’re evolving from the 8-bit throwback to the 16-bit younger brother. Like the NES Classic, the Super Nintendo comes loaded with Star Fox and 20 more games, including the following:

  • Contra III: The Alien Wars
  • Donkey Kong Country
  • EarthBound
  • Final Fantasy III
  • F-ZERO
  • Kirby Super Star
  • Kirby’s Dream Course
  • The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
  • Mega Man® X
  • Secret of Mana
  • Star Fox
  • Star Fox 2
  • Street Fighter® II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
  • Super Castlevania IV
  • Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts®
  • Super Mario Kart
  • Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
  • Super Mario World
  • Super Metroid
  • Super Punch-Out!! ™
  • Yoshi’s Island

SNES Classic drops on Sept. 29 at a retail price of $79.99 and you can buy it direct from Nintendo.

 

