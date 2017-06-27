Ranking The Best TV Dogs Of All Time

We love dogs. Sometimes, more than people. We love television. Sometimes, more than people.

When you combine the two it’s a match made in absolute heaven. But have we ever definitely ranked television’s best dogs? At the end of the day, they’re all dogs so they all deserve the top spot, and yes, cartoon dogs are dogs, too. Shame on you for thinking otherwise.

Rotten Tomatoes had users rank what they consider the 30 best TV dog of all time, and while we won’t go through the entire 30, we will share some of our favorites.

21- Comet, Full House

19- Lassie, Lassie For what it’s worth, this seems like an incredibly low ranking. How many times did Lassie have to save Timmy from the well? Dumb kid never learned!

17- Wishbone, Wishbone A cute pup that also teaches you classic literature? And all those little costumes, too!

And the top 10.

10- Eddie, Frasier

9- Spike, Rugrats

8- Mr. Peanutbutter, Bojack Horseman

7- Blue, Blue’s Clues

6- Snuffles, Rick and Morty

5- Jake, Adventure Time

4- Santa’s Little Helper, The Simpsons

3- Brian, Family Guy

2- Scooby-Doo, Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!

1- Snoopy, Peanuts

Obviously, since these were all user rankings, some debate is allowed. You can check out the full ranking HERE, and let us know what you think! What would your ranking be?

Via Rotten Tomatoes