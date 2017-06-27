Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Emily From Batavia

Roman’s record in the College of Country Knowledge now sits at 150-17, but Emily thinks she can make that record 150-18!

Renée Zellweger is set to walk down the aisle again soon with her blues guitarist boyfriend of nearly five years. What country artist was Renee married to for a grand total of 4 months? Blake Shelton says growing up he didn’t have a cat or a dog….he had a turkey as a pet. In 2015, Blake was both the host and musical guest on what late night sketch comedy show? Florida Georgia Line confirmed on Twitter that they will be collaborating with this female pop star for a song called “Meant to Be.” Who is she? Rolling Stone has released a list of the 100 greatest country artists of all time. Merle Haggard is #1, but this singer, who started his current world tour in Chicago back in September of 2014, is #10. Who is he? Thomas Rhett says his next album will be out this fall. He says it’ll feature a song inspired by his newly adopted daughter. What’s her name?