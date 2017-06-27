Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Emily From Batavia

Roman’s record in the College of Country Knowledge now sits at 150-17, but Emily thinks she can make that record 150-18!
- Renée Zellweger is set to walk down the aisle again soon with her blues guitarist boyfriend of nearly five years. What country artist was Renee married to for a grand total of 4 months?
- Blake Shelton says growing up he didn’t have a cat or a dog….he had a turkey as a pet. In 2015, Blake was both the host and musical guest on what late night sketch comedy show?
- Florida Georgia Line confirmed on Twitter that they will be collaborating with this female pop star for a song called “Meant to Be.” Who is she?
- Rolling Stone has released a list of the 100 greatest country artists of all time. Merle Haggard is #1, but this singer, who started his current world tour in Chicago back in September of 2014, is #10. Who is he?
- Thomas Rhett says his next album will be out this fall. He says it’ll feature a song inspired by his newly adopted daughter. What’s her name?