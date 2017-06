Would you chase after a garbage truck, follow it to the dump and dig threw bags to find a wedding ring you accidentally threw away?

That’s exactly what someone who called into the Stylz and Roman Morning Show had to do!

So what sparked this conversation?

Former boy band member Nick Lachey had to dig into his baby’s diaper pail, which was full BTW, to retrieve his wife’s lost ring!

EWWWW!

Apparently, this happens a lot!

