2017’s Best Cities to Celebrate 4th of July

Staying in Chicago for 4th of July weekend? That’s probably a good bet considering it’s one of the best cities to celebrate the patriotic holiday.

WalletHub looked at the 100 largest U.S cities and put together data from metics like beer and wine prices, duration of fireworks shows and weather forecast.

They they released a report of 2017’s Best & Worst Places to Celebrate 4th of July.

The best city to celebrate? Atlanta, GA followed by San Francisco, CA.

Chciago is on the list at number 19.

Other cities include Washington, DC, Milwaukee, WI and New Orleans, LA.

Check out the full infographic below:

Best Cities to Celebrate Fourth of July 1 Atlanta, GA 11 Minneapolis, MN 2 San Francisco, CA 12 New Orleans, LA 3 Buffalo, NY 13 New York, NY 4 Washington, DC 14 Los Angeles, CA 5 San Diego, CA 15 Miami, FL 6 Madison, WI 16 Boston, MA 7 St. Louis, MO 17 Albuquerque, NM 8 Milwaukee, WI 18 Cincinnati, OH 9 Orlando, FL 19 Chicago, IL 10 Seattle, WA 20 Philadelphia, PA

Some fun 4th of July facts:

American’s will spend about $7.15 BILLION on Fourth of July food

They’ll spend more than $1.6 billion on beer and wine.

More than $800 million will be spent on fireworks.

And 44.2 million people will be on the move this year, traveling more than 50+ miles from home.

Be safe, be smart, have fun!

Happy Fourth!