Watch Luke Bryan Read His Fan’s Texts

By Abby Hassler

Luke Bryan is currently on his Huntin’ Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour and it looks like the country star is having a blast. Bryan borrowed a fan’s phone on stage and announced, “I’m going all the way to the text messages.”

A fan video captured the moment, where Bryan takes immense pleasure in teasing the lucky (or unlucky?) fan. When a new text message popped up, reading “Do you want a drink?” the country singer grins and texts back “Chill your broke a– out.”

The crowd and Bryan were loving this interaction, so he waited for the person to respond back, which they did with all emojis.

“Oh, he cool, he cool, we good,” the singer remarked. “Hold on let me get back to Safari. Can I go through your photos too? No, I’m just playin’!”

Watch the comical moment in the video below.