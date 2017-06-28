Nashville Know-It-All: Check Out How Much Lady A’s Charles Kelley Made On His Home Sale!

June 28, 2017 7:35 AM
Filed Under: advice, Alabama, charles kelly, Florida Georgia Line, God Your Momma and Me, groupie, Home, Lady Antbellum, Nashville, Sale

Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley just sold his 6,600 square foot home Nashville.

Yes, 6,600 square feet!  That’s HUGE!

The price tag was a cool 2.9 million.

That’s actually $300,000 less than the asking price, but don’t set up a Go Fund Me for him just yet!

Kelley bought the home in 2012 for $1.6 million, so that’s a pretty nice profit.

Also…

Florida Georgia Line just scored their 5th #1 song with “God, Your Momma and Me.”

With all their success, how do they stay grounded?

Well, it’s was some advice from a very popular old school country group that they use to keep everything in perspective.

Becca, our Nashville Know-It-All reveals just what group it is (and even finds out which member of the Stylz and Roman Morning Show’s Mom was a groupie for them) in the audio below!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live