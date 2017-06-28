Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Nick From Elmwood Park

June 28, 2017 8:07 AM
Filed Under: Backstreet Boys, Bolo Boys Bluegrass Band, Carrie Underwood, Dan and Shay, Dierks Bentley, Elmwood Park, Florida Georgia Line, God Your Momma and Me, Hollywood Walk of Fame, How not To, Milwaukee, Opening Act, Summerfest

Want to challenge Roman in the College of Country Knowledge?

Email Mornings@US99.com!

Today Nick from Elmwood Park was Roman’s opposition!

  1. Jimmy Kimmel announced that his music streaming site will stream the Summerfest performances of Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Zac Brown Band, Willie Nelson and more.  What city does Summerfest happen in?
  2. This group decided to let fans pick the follow up single to “How Not To” from their Obsessed album.  The winner is a song called “Road Trippin.”  Who are they?
  3. The Florida Georgia Line song “God, Your Mama, And Me” is up for Choice Collaboration at the Teen Choice Awards on August 13th.  Who sings with FGL on that song?
  4. This “Dirty Laundry” and “Before He Cheats” singer will soon receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.  Who is she?
  5. This singer and many members of his band sometimes secretly perform as an opening act on their own tour as The Bolo Boys Bluegrass Band.  Who is it?
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live