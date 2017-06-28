Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Nick From Elmwood Park

Want to challenge Roman in the College of Country Knowledge?

Today Nick from Elmwood Park was Roman’s opposition!

Jimmy Kimmel announced that his music streaming site will stream the Summerfest performances of Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Zac Brown Band, Willie Nelson and more. What city does Summerfest happen in? This group decided to let fans pick the follow up single to “How Not To” from their Obsessed album. The winner is a song called “Road Trippin.” Who are they? The Florida Georgia Line song “God, Your Mama, And Me” is up for Choice Collaboration at the Teen Choice Awards on August 13th. Who sings with FGL on that song? This “Dirty Laundry” and “Before He Cheats” singer will soon receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Who is she? This singer and many members of his band sometimes secretly perform as an opening act on their own tour as The Bolo Boys Bluegrass Band. Who is it?