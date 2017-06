Ever hear a teacher say “There are no stupid questions.”

Well, this proves that there really are stupid questions!

Stylz and Roman talked to a teacher this morning about a goofy question that a kid asked and from there, the floodgates opened!

There really was some questions you won’t believe someone asked!

But it wasn’t just teachers that were asked dumb questions!

Siblings do it too!

Check out all of the hilarious right here!