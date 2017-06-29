Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Beth From Johnsburg

It’s time for another round of Roman’s College of Country Knowledge!
Today, Beth from Johnsburg stepped into the ring looking to take down Roman!
- This group announced that they’re releasing their own brand of wine called “Four Cellars.” They even say they had a hand in its creation. Who are they?
- This singer says his broken finger is now healed and he’s already back performing on his All American Road Show Tour. Who is he?
- This “Good Company” singer, whose real name is Josh and not Jake, has a twin brother named Jarrod. Who is he?
- Singer Kimberly Perry will turn 34 on July 12th. What group is she a part of?
- Mark Wystrach , Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson make up this group, who’ve had a hit with their debut single “Drinkin’ Problem.” Who are they?