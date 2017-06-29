Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Beth From Johnsburg

It’s time for another round of Roman’s College of Country Knowledge!

Today, Beth from Johnsburg stepped into the ring looking to take down Roman!

This group announced that they’re releasing their own brand of wine called “Four Cellars.” They even say they had a hand in its creation. Who are they? This singer says his broken finger is now healed and he’s already back performing on his All American Road Show Tour. Who is he? This “Good Company” singer, whose real name is Josh and not Jake, has a twin brother named Jarrod. Who is he? Singer Kimberly Perry will turn 34 on July 12th. What group is she a part of? Mark Wystrach , Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson make up this group, who’ve had a hit with their debut single “Drinkin’ Problem.” Who are they?