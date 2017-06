It’s a long holiday weekend, so Roman decided that this would be as good a weekend as any to potty train his three year old son!

It’s going to be difficult, but he decided to ask the US99 listeners how they potty trained their kids!

Roman even called his own Mom looking for advice!

After all the calls, you learn that it’s messy, there is a whole lot of nakedness involved and that cheerios aren’t always for eating!