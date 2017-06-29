What’s Trending: Was Visiting The White House Bad Luck For The Chicago Cubs?

June 29, 2017 7:32 AM
So yesterday, The Chicago Cubs met up with President Trump at the White House.

Will visiting The White House has to be super cool, you have to wonder if it actually brought bad luck to our Cubbies!

On top of a loss for the North Siders, Kris Bryant rolled his ankle and injured it!

What else is trending?

Traffic…..and a whole lot of it!

It’s only June 29th and the Taste of Chicago doesn’t start until July 5th, but the City has already started closing portions of Columbus and Jackson to get ready.

Most of those closures will be in place for awhile, until around June 10th!

