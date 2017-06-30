Kelsea Ballerini Releases Heartbreaking ‘Legends’ Music Video

By Abby Hassler
Kelsea Ballerini released a moving new music video for her song “Legends” today (June 30). The song is the first single off her yet-untitled upcoming second studio album.
The video starts off at the scene of a car crash before showing glimpses of a couple as they meet, fall in love, get married and raise their first child. While there is a heartbreaking twist at the end, the video concludes with a meaningful message.
Directed by Jeff Venable, clips of Ballerini performing on the cliffs of the Big Sur on the Pacific coast are interspersed throughout the video.
Watch “Legends” below.
