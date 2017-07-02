Heartland Animal Shelter’s Walk of Love– Registration is Now Open!

Stephanie Muller, co-shelter manager of Heartland Animal Shelter, called up fellow animal-lover Laura Taylor to talk all about their 11th annual Walk of Love fundraiser.

Clear your calendar for Saturday, July 22nd, as Heartland Animal Shelter of Northbrook invites you to join them in celebrating 15 years of saving lives! Registration is now open for their annual 2K Walk of Love.

This leisurely walk is fun for all! Bring your dog, kids, friends, and family to raise funds for this amazing no-kill animal shelter in Northbrook. You’ll enjoy breakfast, shopping, photos, pet pools, and more. And, both you and your dog will have the option to get a massage! The walk starts at 9:30 AM at the Blue Star Memorial Forest Preserve (off Lake Avenue just east of Wagner).

Save $5.00 when you register in advance online at heartlandanimalshelter.net. And if you’re not sure if you have July 22nd free, you can still register on site the day of the event!

Anyone registering online ahead of time can take advantage of that extra time to do some fundraising! Join “Team Furry Love,” Heartland’s online fundraising page, to raise as much money for this terrific shelter as possible. Share the link to your page on social media or through email to spread the word that you’re walking for the animals at Heartland! Anyone who raises $125 or more gets free admission to the walk!

Can’t make it to the Walk of Love this year? Take the “Sleep-In Pledge” and make a donation online! You can also look over their wish list and donate supplies. And of course, don’t forget to check out all the adoptable doggies and kitties!

Heartland Animal Shelter is located at 2975 N. Milwaukee Avenue in Northbrook. The shelter is open to the public Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. Weekend visitors can swing by from noon – 4:00 PM on Saturdays and Sundays.

MORE WEEKEND JOURNAL PODCASTS

MORE HEARTLAND EVENTS

MORE FROM LAURA TAYLOR