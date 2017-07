Dixie Chicks’ Natalie Maines is headed for divorce.

The singer filed for divorce from Adrian Pasdar on Friday, June 30, right before the 4th of July weekend.

A rep for the singer told US Weekly that the breakup was a “private family affair.”

Maines cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce.

She is seeking joint custody of their 12 and 16-year-old sons.

Pasdar and Maines have been married for 17 years; the split is amicable.